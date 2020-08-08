Two area parks and rec departments cancel fall youth sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two parks and recreation departments in the area have cancelled fall youth sports because of COVID-19.

The Montgomery County department decided today that the risk of high contact sports outweighs the benefits. The board voted to cancel soccer and football this year.

The Morehead Parks and Rec Department made the same decision, canceling soccer and football. There will not be fall baseball or softball because of lack of registrations.

