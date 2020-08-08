Advertisement

Unemployment rally also hosts food drive to support struggling families

Constitutional Kentucky hosted the food drive at the Capitol to help struggling families.
Constitutional Kentucky hosted the food drive at the Capitol to help struggling families.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many Kentuckians are still struggling with the state’s unemployment system, others are doing what they can to help out in the meantime by holding a food drive.

A group called Constitutional Kentucky called people together at the Capitol on Saturday. Tony Wheatley said they weren’t there to knock down Governor Beshear’s door. Instead, they’re trying to send a message through actions by taking matters into their own hands. 

Tara Brandau helped gather food and school supply donations. “If everybody who is more fortunate could help these unfortunate people out, it would help get Kentucky back on their feet,” she said.

Dozens of people came together to rally for those who are unemployed.

People like Wheatley say they’re tired of seeing their neighbors struggle with unemployment, as some haven’t seen a paycheck since the pandemic began. He says something as simple as a meal can help. 

“Our goal is simply to get the help out to people who need it,” he explained.

He also wants the governor to see who’s being affected by the state’s struggling unemployment system: the people who drove by in need of food. 

“I hope that the people will realize when you look at a number on the unemployment list, it’s a number. But behind that number is a face. And that face has family, it has kids. And you can’t replace them,” Wheatley said.

He also said the food and school supplies that weren’t given out at the Capitol will be saved and personally distributed to people who are struggling with unemployment.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Saturday was the first day UK students could begin moving into residence halls on campus.

News

Ohio man killed in crash on I-75 in Boone County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The crash happened in the northbound lanes around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall season due to virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season.

News

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators say Keyshawna Walker is originally from Richmond, and may be in the Rockholds area.

Latest News

News

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

News

Fayette Health Dept. reports 131 new COVID cases in Lexington; highest one-day increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department says Lexington has had 602 total COVID cases through the first week of August.

News

Deputies: Inmate captured after escaping during transport to jail in Johnson Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Scott, a Martin County inmate, escaped from the transport officer in the Nippa area.

News

Laurel County business robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the robber stole money from T Mart Discount Tobacco around 9 p.m. Friday.

News

Woman injured when car flips in Saturday morning crash in Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police say the driver will likely face charges after she's released from the hospital.

News

Kentucky realtors say Lexington housing market is booming

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Lexington housing market is booming despite financial downturn caused by COVID-19.