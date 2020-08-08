Advertisement

Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

Keyshawna Walker
Keyshawna Walker(Whitley County E-911)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Whitley County E-911 says a Golden Alert D has been issued for a missing juvenile.

Investigators say they’re looking for Keyshawna E. Walker, who is originally from Richmond. They believe she may be in the Rockholds area of Whitley County.

Investigators have not said when Walker was last seen.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP source: MAC cancels fall football season due to virus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season.

News

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

News

Fayette Health Dept. reports 131 new COVID cases in Lexington; highest one-day increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The health department says Lexington has had 602 total COVID cases through the first week of August.

News

Deputies: Inmate captured after escaping during transport to jail in Johnson Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Scott, a Martin County inmate, escaped from the transport officer in the Nippa area.

Latest News

News

Laurel County business robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the robber stole money from T Mart Discount Tobacco around 9 p.m. Friday.

News

Woman injured when car flips in Saturday morning crash in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police say the driver will likely face charges after she's released from the hospital.

News

Kentucky realtors say Lexington housing market is booming

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
The Lexington housing market is booming despite financial downturn caused by COVID-19.

News

Two area parks and rec departments cancel fall youth sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two parks and recreation departments in the area have cancelled fall youth sports because of COVID-19.

Lexington

The Breakdown with Toa Green, owner of Crank and Boom: Cranking out ice cream and keeping a business going during the pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Crank and Boom is an ice cream shop located in Lexington. There are two locations, one though forced to find a new home after the pandemic shut down it's location at The Summit. The owner finding a new location, adjusting to new restrictions and coming up with new ice cream flavors to shine light on the work done by the governor and health leaders throughout the pandemic. Owner, Toa Green, joined us live to talk Friday at 6:30 on the CW Lexington about how the pandemic has affected her business, how things are going now and what she hopes for the future.

News

Community members report white supremacy letters in mailboxes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Director of Chabad of the Bluegrass, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, says a letter reading “white power” and “blood of the soil,” a Nazi slogan, was put in people’s mailboxes across Versailles and in the Scott County area.