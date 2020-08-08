Whitley County E-911 requests help finding missing juvenile

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Whitley County E-911 says a Golden Alert D has been issued for a missing juvenile.

Investigators say they’re looking for Keyshawna E. Walker, who is originally from Richmond. They believe she may be in the Rockholds area of Whitley County.

Investigators have not said when Walker was last seen.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E-911 at 606-549-6017.

