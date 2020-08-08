Advertisement

Woman injured when car flips in Saturday morning crash in Lexington

Lexington Police say a woman was injured in a crash on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after police say her car flipped during a crash.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on North Limestone. Lexington Police say the woman was driving northbound when her car hit two parked cars, then flipped.

Police say emergency crews were able to get the driver out of her car. They say she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver will likely be facing charges related to the crash. No other injuries were reported.

