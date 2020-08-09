Advertisement

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Nicholasville

By Clark Embree
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Central Kentucky is a million dollars richer, after matching all five white ball winning numbers in the drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are 2 - 3 - 14 - 40 - 51 with a Powerball of 24.

If the winning ticket had also matched the Powerball number of 24, it would have been worth $158 million.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Nicholasville, but have not yet released the exact location where that ticket was sold. Lottery security staff will make some security checks at the retailer Monday morning before the name of the retailer is announced.

Lottery spokesperson Chip Polston advises the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. Polston said the winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Polston said.

