Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern on the rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Typical August temperatures are returning to the forecast with an increase in humidity and daily storm chances.

You can expect mostly dry conditions for your evening and night ahead with mild temperatures. An isolated to scattered threat for storms will stay most into southcentral Kentucky as a system moves in from the northwest and moves to the southeast. If you do get in on some rain, it could be heavy at times; otherwise, we’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 80s and stay in the 70s as we head into tonight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. After a mild start, we’ll track scattered showers and thunderstorms entering the forecast throughout the day with some breaks in the afternoon. These showers can be heavy at times, and some storms could be on the stronger side, but the severe threat remains very low. Highs by Monday afternoon are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s, and if you see a storm that could help keep your temperatures a little lower through the afternoon hours.

We keep daily storm chances around throughout the entire week with some widespread chances on Tuesday and then again near the end of the week with a cold front. Highs throughout the week will remain in the mid to upper 80s, and with high humidity levels, most days will feel like we’re into the 90s. A cold front coming in during the late week could help temperatures slightly, but we won’t see any significant cooldowns until possibly the following weeks.

