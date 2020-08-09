Advertisement

Booker’s 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112

The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Devin Booker scored 35 points and Jevon Carter added a season-high 20 points as the Phoenix Suns remained undefeated in the NBA restart, beating the Miami Heat 119-112.

Carter made six of eight 3-pointers as the Suns improved to 5-0 in the restart.

Miami is currently the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro each had 25 points to lead the Heat.

The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble. Phoenix began the restart schedule with the second-worst record of the 22 teams in the field and the worst mark in the Western Conference.

WKYT News at 6:00 PM