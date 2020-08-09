DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suarez put the Reds up 3-0 in the first with his second homer of the season.
The Reds added a run in the seventh. Milwaukee countered with Brock Holt’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.
