DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.
Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless Saturday.
Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless Saturday.
By Jim Hoehn
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Anthony DeSclafani allowed two singles over six scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Suarez put the Reds up 3-0 in the first with his second homer of the season.

The Reds added a run in the seventh. Milwaukee countered with Brock Holt’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

