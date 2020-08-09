Advertisement

Dustin Johnson emerges from pack to lead PGA Championship

Johnson made eight birdies for a 5-under 65 to navigate through the crowd.
Dustin Johnson leads the PGA Championship at 9-under.
Dustin Johnson leads the PGA Championship at 9-under.(Getty Images)
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Dustin Johnson emerged from the pack to get another crack at a major.

Johnson made eight birdies for a 5-under 65 to navigate through the crowd and take a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship.

The third round at Harding Park was so wild that eight players had at least a share of the lead at some point. Johnson ran off three birdies late in his round to take the lead.

Still very much in the mix was two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka. Even though he bogeyed three straight holes, he birdied the last and was two behind.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Booker’s 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.

Sports

DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Hoehn
Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Belmont winner will be the Kentucky Derby favorite on September 5.

Sports

Serena Williams set to play in Lexington after six-month break

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

Sports

High schools preparing video streaming options if fans can’t attend games

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Scott County High School installed cameras back in March to prepare for this scenario.

Sports

Report: Kenny Payne weighing an offer to join the Knicks

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Payne is closely connected to Knicks executive William Wesley and Leon Rose.

Sports

Mid-American Conference cancels fall season due to virus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Mid-American Conference has become the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Kentucky adds Alabama, Ole Miss to 2020 SEC schedule

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
WKYT News at 6:00 PM