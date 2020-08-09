Gov. Beshear reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, one death Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 34,982 cases.

“Some good news and some bad news in today’s COVID-19 report,” the Governor said. “In good news, we’re ending the week with about 330 fewer cases than we had last week. That’s directly attributable to people wearing their facial coverings or masks. Please keep it up, wear them even more, especially when you’re inside. On the bad side, our positivity rate, which won’t be official until tomorrow for this week, will be higher meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively.”

Nine of the newly reported cases were from children age five and younger.

The Governor also reported one new death Sunday; a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County.

That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 773.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.