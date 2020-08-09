Advertisement

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

But he says it may actually be more common to get a negative one.

While scrolling through social media, it can sometimes be hard to know what's true and what's not. And information about the coronavirus is no exception.

"If you have pretty classic symptoms, especially the cough, the fever, or shortness of breath, and your test comes back negative, that negative means nothing," said Emergency Physician, Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton said there are a few rumors he's seen circulating that he can clear up. He said doctors are seeing false positive and false negative COVID-19 results.

"I've dealt with a ton of people who have had negative tests two or three times then the last one is positive when they've had classic COVID symptoms," Dr. Stanton said.

Dr. Stanton said the tests are so new, that sometimes if you have the symptoms and you're tested too early on, they can't always detect COVID-19. He said go ahead and assume you're positive until you can get tested again. But some people may also get a false positive test result.

"That's the sensitivity, so if the disease is there, the sensitivity is the chance the test will be positive if the disease is present."Meaning the tests, typically called PCR tests, sometimes pick up on other coronaviruses, like the common cold. Dr. Stanton said while false positives happen, they aren't that common.

"We feel like we're missing more than we are having false positives. So if you have symptoms, and you test negative, that doesn't mean you need to go out business as usual," said Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Stanton said newer tests, called antigen tests, are coming out now. He said these tests are designed to more rapidly detect the virus.

Dr. Stanton also said there really isn’t much difference between the rapid tests and tests that give you your results more slowly. He said they’ve both proved to have some issues with giving false negative or false positive results.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 12 minutes ago
UK students have started moving into residence halls on campus, with the beginning of the fall semester quickly approaching.

News

WATCH | Fayette Health Dept. reports 131 new COVID cases in Lexington; highest one-day increase

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington Saturday morning, marking the highest one-day increase.

News

WATCH | Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

Sports

Dustin Johnson emerges from pack to lead PGA Championship

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Johnson made eight birdies for a 5-under 65 to navigate through the crowd.

Latest News

Sports

DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Hoehn
Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Belmont winner will be the Kentucky Derby favorite on September 5.

Sports

Serena Williams set to play in Lexington after six-month break

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open.

News

Gov. Beshear: 801 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 34,578 cases.

Sports

Big Ten prohibits full contact practices

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Humidity and storm chances on the rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
After enjoying below-average temperatures through much of the week, our typical August pattern is returning with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.