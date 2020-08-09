Police: 12 arrests made in downtown Louisville protests Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 12 arrests were made Saturday night during protests in downtown Louisville according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said on Saturday night, several protesters during their march to Jefferson Square blocked roadways and vehicles, shot paintballs at passing motorists, and caused property damage at 4th Street Live with people occupying the outdoor venue.

Police said because of these actions, the assembly was deemed unlawful and 12 people were arrested. Eight people were charged with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors.

LMPD provided video of the incident covered by local live streamers.

WARNING: Video may contain foul language, content. Viewer discretion is advised.

As a result, 12 people were arrested tonight. (8 felonies and 4 misdemeanors) This video is attributed to some local live streams that cover some of these events. pic.twitter.com/ovFiOAjVPU — LMPD (@LMPD) August 9, 2020

No other details were provided on the charges filed.

