Police: 12 arrests made in downtown Louisville protests Saturday

12 arrests were made Saturday night during protests in downtown Louisville according to Louisville Metro Police.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 12 arrests were made Saturday night during protests in downtown Louisville according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said on Saturday night, several protesters during their march to Jefferson Square blocked roadways and vehicles, shot paintballs at passing motorists, and caused property damage at 4th Street Live with people occupying the outdoor venue.

Police said because of these actions, the assembly was deemed unlawful and 12 people were arrested. Eight people were charged with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors.

LMPD provided video of the incident covered by local live streamers.

WARNING: Video may contain foul language, content. Viewer discretion is advised.

No other details were provided on the charges filed.

