Advertisement

UK nurse recovers from COVID-19, recognizes need for support group

"There's no other direction for a patient to go to as far as how you are to handle your symptoms and to combat this illness we're all facing right now," Holly says.
"There's no other direction for a patient to go to as far as how you are to handle your symptoms and to combat this illness we're all facing right now," Holly says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We still don't know a lot about COVID-19, so if you're diagnosed where should you turn for support?

This is a problem Holly Taylor and her two daughters faced when they tested positive.

"There's no other direction for a patient to go to as far as how you are to handle your symptoms and to combat this illness we're all facing right now," Holly says.

Holly is a nurse at UK which helped her during her illness.

"Based upon my own knowledge and experience as far as let's try this medication, let's do this, this is what I'm going to try to help you with and you know it got to the point where we were able to get back to some kind of normalcy," Holly says.

But what about someone else who does not have a medical background? Holly says they'll have a more difficult time navigating the virus.

That's when she got an idea...

"It would be nice to have a group to be able to meet or even just some kind of support to discuss you know symptoms we still may be having," Holly says.

Holly and her daughters are now COVID free. Still, she says they're still experiencing side effects. Holly shares everyone with the coronavirus would benefit from a community for asking and answering questions.

"I look at myself in my position, I'm an educator, I do that at work with my patients, so if I can meet likeminded people that need the support as I was looking for it, I definitely am willing to do that and want to do that," Holly says.

Now, Holly says she plans on using social media to reach out to others. Hopefully, it will be a way to make their battles with the virus a little more bearable.

If you’re interested in contacting Holly, you can email her at hollytaylor1982@yahoo.com or find her on Facebook with the name Holly Berry.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Fall semester move-in now underway on the UK campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
UK students have started moving into residence halls on campus, with the beginning of the fall semester quickly approaching.

News

WATCH | Fayette Health Dept. reports 131 new COVID cases in Lexington; highest one-day increase

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington Saturday morning, marking the highest one-day increase.

News

WATCH | Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

News

Lexington physician explains why false positives happen

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A Lexington Physician says it is possible to receive a false positive COVID-19 test result.

Latest News

Sports

Dustin Johnson emerges from pack to lead PGA Championship

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Johnson made eight birdies for a 5-under 65 to navigate through the crowd.

Sports

Booker’s 35 points lead surprising Suns past Heat 119-112

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Suns continued to thrive as the only undefeated team and biggest surprise in the Disney bubble.

Sports

DeSclafani, Suarez pace Reds past Brewers, 4-1

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Hoehn
Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season and 100th career save.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Belmont winner will be the Kentucky Derby favorite on September 5.

Sports

Serena Williams set to play in Lexington after six-month break

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By GARY B. GRAVES
The 23-time Grand Slam event champion is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open.

News

Gov. Beshear: 801 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths reported Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 801 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 34,578 cases.