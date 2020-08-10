Art Collector wins Ellis Park Derby, earns Kentucky Derby points

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Blue Grass winner Art Collector led all the way in winning the $200,000 Ellis Park Derby by 3 1/4 lengths, and earned 50 qualifying points for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.02 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.

Attachment Rate returned $8 and $5.40 and earned 20 Derby points.

Necker Island was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $8 to show. He earned 10 points. Rowdy Yates was fourth and earned five points.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.