Art Collector wins Ellis Park Derby, earns Kentucky Derby points

Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.02 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.
Art Collector wins the Blue Grass
Art Collector wins the Blue Grass(Keeneland)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Blue Grass winner Art Collector led all the way in winning the $200,000 Ellis Park Derby by 3 1/4 lengths, and earned 50 qualifying points for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Attachment Rate returned $8 and $5.40 and earned 20 Derby points.

Necker Island was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $8 to show. He earned 10 points. Rowdy Yates was fourth and earned five points.

