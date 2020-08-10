Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Chrissy Cole took this photo of a thunderstorm in the Owosso area.
Chrissy Cole took this photo of a thunderstorm in the Owosso area. (WJRT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a WKYT First Alert Weather Day.

Rounds of thunderstorms are rumbling across the area today, bringing some big time rains. This is part of the stormy setup we’ve been getting you ready for since early last week and it’s one likely to be with us through the upcoming weekend.

We will spend the day watching the northwest skies for clusters of storms diving into the bluegrass state. A few of these storms may be on the strong side and the SPC even has a low-end severe risk for parts of the area.

Any storm that’s out there can put down a lot of rain and that’s the primary issue to watch for through tonight. Local high water issues are a possibility.

Additional rounds of storms will be with us through the rest of the week, but it’s not raining all the dang time, folks! When it does, it can put it down in a hurry.

