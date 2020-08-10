Advertisement

Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years.
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Collin Morikawa has won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major.

On a wild Sunday at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it.

Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years and it made the Californian a major champion at age 23.

This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

