Costco shoppers can soon treat their canines with food court dog toy bundle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For many shoppers, a trip to Costco isn’t complete without a visit to the food court.

This summer, Costco shoppers can treat the whole family, dogs included, with the Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle.

The plush toy bundle features the Costco food court meals in dog toy form, including an All-Squeak Hot Dog, Pupperoni Pizza and Soda Pup. It also includes the Costco Good Dog Membership Card.

Each toy is packed with crinkle and fluff and filled with squeakers.

Starting this Friday, August 14, shoppers can pick up the best of Costco’s food court for their four-legged friends to enjoy.

