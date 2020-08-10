Advertisement

Families speak out against gun violence at site of new memorial

Deana Howard embraces family at the spot of her son's new memorial.
Deana Howard embraces family at the spot of her son's new memorial.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing her son to gun violence three years ago, Deana Howard made it her mission to bring awareness to the crime. 

"It's just that simple, put the guns down. There's a lot we can do to push for that, but we don't have everyone listening," said Kenya Ballard. Ballard lost four loved ones to gun violence. 

Dozens of people gathered to hear the message Sunday. Friends, family and gun violence survivors who live with the aftermath of shootings everyday. 

"I can't visit him. I have to come here and sit in the spot he took his last breath to spend time with him," said Deana Howard. 

Deana Howard's son, Sean Howard, was 19-years-old when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Mist Lake Plaza, near Richmond Road three years ago this week. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for the killing shortly after. 

"It's sad because this is what we have of our children," Howard said, referencing her son's memorial.   

A memorial now stands in that very spot, giving Howard a place to go when she needs her son. 

"I won't see him graduate college, I won't see him get married, I won't ever have grandkids by him. And some of these perpetrators, their families won't see the same things," said Howard.  

The memorial now also a physical reminder of the lives lost to gun violence. Not just for Howard and her family, but for Nikki Hallett and Kenya Ballard who lost children the same way.

"My son Caleb Hallett was 18 when he was killed," said Hallett.  

"Maryiah, Jakobe in 2016, three months later, my two-year-old granddaughter Nova. And then my stepson was killed," Ballard said.  

While these families will never be the same, Howard uses her pain to try and reach others before it's too late. 

"Trying to teach people this is what we have to come to. If I want to see my son, I come her," Howard said.  

Howard said the trial for the 17-year-old arrested for her son's killing was supposed to start this month. She said the family was told he has the coronavirus.

She’s told it will begin in October, after being postponed five times.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington restaurant emphasizes outdoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions continue

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sedona Taphouse has rented a tent to expand its outdoor dining area.

Sports

Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years.

Sports

Power 5 conferences talking about postponing fall football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Big Ten presidents are ready to pull the plug on their fall sports season.

Sports

Art Collector wins Ellis Park Derby, earns Kentucky Derby points

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.02 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, one death Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 34,982 cases.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern on the rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Our typical August pattern returns to the forecast with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances

News

“Big Tip Challenge” helps struggling servers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
'The Big Tip Challenge' calls for people to tip restaurant servers far beyond what's expected.

News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Department to conduct death investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
A death investigation is underway after investigators believe a Laurel County man was hit by a train.

News

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Nicholasville

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Clark Embree
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Central Kentucky is a million dollars richer, after matching all five white ball winning numbers in the drawing.

News

Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI searching for drivers in newly released surveillance photos

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
The FBI has released new surveillance photos relating to the investigation into Crystal Rogers’ disappearance that will hopefully lead to new information.