Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

The man was last seen Sunday near his home.
The man was last seen Sunday near his home.(Whitley County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Whitley County man is missing after deputies said he walked away from his home.

The Whitley County Sheriff's office is looking for Matthew Nichols. The 63-year-old was last seen Sunday after walking away from his home on Underwood Road in Rockholds, KY.

According to deputies, Nichols has dementia and other medical conditions requiring various medication. The man is 5'9" and about 171 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Nichols was last seen wearing an olive green t-shit, blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Whitley County Dispatch at

