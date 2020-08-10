Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms return to Kentucky

Strong storms possible
Strong storms possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern has storms and sizzle coming back. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Temperatures heated up to around 90 degrees on Sunday, but it wasn't awful. It was actually fair. I know if you were out in it for any amount of time that it really wore you down. Trust me, it could have been worse! That humidity is coming back this week with more showers & storms.

Storm chance will increase and you might even see some stronger ones at times. This is a pattern that is just loaded with stormy potential. You will see several rounds moving through the region over the coming days.

The heat will try to build in again. Most will see highs potentially reach the mid to upper 80s. Some will even see 90 degrees at times.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

