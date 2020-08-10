Ky. Education Continuation Task Force meeting to discuss plans for new school year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another group of state educators is meeting Monday on plans to start the school year.

The Education Continuation Task Force will meet virtually at 1 Monday afternoon.

The state’s education leaders and Lt. Gov. Coleman will be talking about everything from class sizes to library guidance, along with updates from the Department for Public Health.

The meeting comes after the Kentucky Education Association urged every district on Friday to restart the year in a virtual format. Several dozen districts have made that decision, but many others have made plans to offer both in-person and virtual instruction. Included in that is Somerset.

Their hallways are marked for walking directions and their classrooms have desks spread apart.

Another state education group meeting virtually today, as school systems prepare and plan for welcoming some students back in the classrooom. More at 1230 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/EJATJazkAc — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 10, 2020

Superintendent Kyle Lively says he favors local districts making decisions for their area.

“Truly believe that in-person instruction is valuable for kids,” Lively said. “Kids that are at an economic disadvantage. Kids that struggle and may not have the best home life.”

Just like the State Board of Education met 100% virtually last week, this meeting is in that same format as well.

According to the agenda, the task force will not be taking any action based on the information shared.

