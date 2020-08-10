Advertisement

Lexington bar owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new rules, curfew

"We are probably regulated more by the health department than anybody else, so we're used to being regulated in cleaning regularly and to see that we just keep getting kicked has been really tough to maneuver," Marlowe says.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a curfew for restaurants and bars.

Starting Tuesday, restaurants are back to a 50% capacity and bars will be allowed to reopen. The main changes: orders stop at 10 p.m., the facility closes at 11 p.m. and all customers must be seated.

Daniel Marlowe co-owns the Whiskey Bear with his wife and, like pretty much all business owners, they’ve had to stay on their toes during the pandemic.

“The reality is, that it’s terrifying no knowing what’s going to happen every day, we’ve learned that we have to take it one day at a time and to have everything that you’ve worked so hard to build kind of being thrown up in the air and in a lot of ways out of your control,” Marlowe says.

Marlowe says they’ve had to get creative during this trying time. One idea they’ve implemented is selling to-go cocktails. Plus, a majority of their costumers enjoy drinks outside.

Still, many challenges remain.

Marlowe says he feels the restaurant and bar industries are being vilified, taking a lot of blame for the spread of the virus.

“We are probably regulated more by the health department than anybody else, so, we’re used to being regulated in cleaning regularly, and to see that we just keep getting kicked has been really tough to maneuver,” Marlowe says.

Marlowe says the problem isn't just potentially crowded restaurants and bars.

"I think there is a responsibility on the general population to do their part," Marlowe says.

Another reason to stick to guidelines is to support local businesses.

Marlowe says through the pandemic he’s business has been open until 10 p.m. on the weekdays and midnight on Friday and Saturdays. He will be losing hours of business a week from the curfew, during some of his busier hours.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

