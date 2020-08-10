Advertisement

Lexington home destroyed by overnight fire

The home was lost, but firefighters managed to save the neighboring house.
The home was lost, but firefighters managed to save the neighboring house.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home is destroyed after an overnight fire.

It started just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on East Second Street near Race Street.

Firefighters said they could see flames when they had got there, and the home had already collapsed.

No one was inside the home at the time and firefighters were able to save the home next door.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

