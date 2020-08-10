Advertisement

Lexington hospice patient dies a day after nurse accused of stealing medication from her

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse is facing charges after police say she stole medication from a hospice patient.

Family members tell me 66-year-old Doris Grant, who was under hospice care, passed away Monday morning. Her daughter, Theresa Oiler, is overwhelmed with emotion as she thinks back to what happened on Sunday.

“This particular nurse, Cathy Young, was called out here yesterday. When she arrived she noticed my mom’s breathing and made the call to the doctor to get the medications transferred from pill form to liquid form,” Oiler said.

Oiler says Young took pills into the bathroom and shut the door. She then heard Young pouring the pills out.

Cathy Young.
Cathy Young.(Fayette Co. Sheriff's Office)

“When she came out, I said ‘what did you do with those pills?’ She said ‘I had to discard them,”' said Oiler. I said ‘you know, as a nurse, that was against protocol.‘”

Oiler says Young then went out to her car. That’s when Oiler called the police.

Young was later arrested.

Oiler streaming the incident on Facebook Live.

Police say Young had 77 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle. She’s now facing drug charges.

Her employer, Bluegrass Care Navigators, released a statement saying the company has a zero-tolerance policy for substance abuse or theft. The statement also said the company could not comment on personal information regarding patients their families or employees:

Bluegrass Care Navigators has an obligation to its employees, patients and the public at large to reasonably ensure safety in our workplace, as well as safety and quality in our services. Therefore, Bluegrass Care Navigators has a zero-tolerance policy for issues such as substance abuse or theft. We cannot comment on personal information regarding our patients, their families, or our employees. We can share with you that with any situation involving a police investigation, our organization fully cooperates and supports local agencies involved. Additionally, we can share that we have strict protocols and training in place regarding medication management, medication waste and medication diversion, and take these issues with the upmost seriousness. Our uncompromising priority remains providing safe, expert and compassionate care to patients and families who need our services.

Family members tell us Doris Grant passed away less than an hour before our crew arrived to cover the story. They’re now in the process of arranging a funeral.

The family is asking for donations and has set up a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Ribbon cutting held for new affordable housing development in Lexington

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Mayor Linda Gorton was on hand to officially open a new housing development in Lexington.

State

Ky. Education Continuation Task Force meeting to discuss plans for new school year

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Another group of state educators is meeting Monday on plans to start the school year.

Lexington

Suspension and expulsion: UK responds to reports of off-campus parties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
One concern for the state while trying to control the spread of COVID-19, is large gatherings.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 138 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 138 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms return to Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The pattern has storms and sizzle coming back. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Regional

Golden Alert issued for missing Whitley County man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Whitley County Dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Lexington

Lexington home destroyed by overnight fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It started just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on East Second Street near Race Street.

News

WATCH | Lexington restaurant emphasizes outdoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions continue

Updated: 12 hours ago
The menu of restrictions for restaurants and bars is constantly changing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WATCH | Moms bring awareness to gun violence in Lexington

Updated: 12 hours ago
After losing her son to gun violence three years ago, Deana Howard made it her mission to bring awareness to the crime.

News

Lexington restaurant emphasizes outdoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions continue

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sedona Taphouse has rented a tent to expand its outdoor dining area.