Nearly 60 inmates positive for COVID at Lexington’s Community Corrections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 60 inmates at Lexington’s Community Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Monday, the city confirmed the first case of the virus at the facility and they began testing everyone who may have come into contact with that first patient.

As of Aug. 10, out of 139 inmates tested, 59 were positive for COVID-19. We’re told the inmates who have tested positive were all housed in the same unit where the first positive case occurred.

Of the 33 staff members tested so far, four were positive for the virus.

City officials say 50 inmate results and 15 staff results are still pending.

The Division of Community Corrections says it is working with the health department for guidance on reducing the risk to other inmates, corrections officers, and staff, as well as conducting additional testing.

