Power 5 conferences talking about postponing fall football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held a meeting Sunday and there is growing concern that football can’t be played this fall.

College football sources tell @SInow that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week. https://t.co/vT1JIQYHrC — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2020

Sources told ESPN and Sports Illustrated among others that Big Ten presidents are ready to pull the plug on their fall sports season and they wanted to see if the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 will fall in line with them.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, attempts to salvage the fall football season are all but over. His source added that it’s gotten to a critical stage.

The conferences will meet with their boards in the coming days to make a decision.

