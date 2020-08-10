Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for new affordable housing development in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton was on hand to officially open a new housing development in Lexington.

The new 70 apartment building helps solve a problem the mayor says the city has been trying to chip away at for years.

“Every time we are able to help fund one of these developments, to help bring people into affordable housing, it impacts our community,” Mayor Gorton said.

Meadowthorpe Landing officially opened Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the promise that more affordable housing is coming to Lexington.

“We have a lot of folks nowadays, particularly seniors, that can’t afford to purchase a house or even rent someplace on the regular market,” Mayor Gorton said. “So, what this does is it fills in a gap for people who are unable to afford housing like so many others can.”

There are 57 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom apartments inside.

Lexington’s Affordable Housing Fund is one of the sponsors who made this building possible.

Since 2014, they’ve allocated $15 million to help build and maintain affordable housing in the city.

Officials say they are still accepting applications for residents.

