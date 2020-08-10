Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on said radio show that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

