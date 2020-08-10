Why completing the 2020 Census is important to Eastern Kentucky

(WYMT) - The Census happens once every 10 years. As of Sunday, Congressional District 5 has completed more than 54 percent of the self-response rate.

“What we have to do we have to do our part this is our opportunity once every decade to step up and be counted,” said Joshua Ball, Associate Executive Director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).

Ball said completing the Census helps Eastern Kentucky with crucial funding to schools, hospitals, and roads.

“It touches every aspect of our life, the way we work, to all of the quality of life things that make Appalachian special.”

The Census takes minutes to complete. Ball said completing it has huge regional impacts.

“We’re no longer talking about millions, we’re talking about hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars over the next decade,” added Ball.

On September 30, door-to-door Census taking will end. That is also the last day for people to respond online or by phone.

“This is an opportunity to be able to provide the information to say hey, our community, our county, our region is worth the investments of federal dollars, of state dollars,” said Ball.

The Census only asks for basic information. Ball said this gives governments an accurate county of people in households which helps local communities plan for the future.

“To do something to bring a new opportunity to the region, you know every single time, you know we’re going to go back to this snapshot that is being taken right next for the next decade,” added Ball.

To complete the 2020 Census over the phone you can call 844-330-2020 or by visiting online.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.