Advertisement

Why completing the 2020 Census is important to Eastern Kentucky

On September 30, door-to-door Census taking will end.
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The Census happens once every 10 years. As of Sunday, Congressional District 5 has completed more than 54 percent of the self-response rate.

“What we have to do we have to do our part this is our opportunity once every decade to step up and be counted,” said Joshua Ball, Associate Executive Director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).

Ball said completing the Census helps Eastern Kentucky with crucial funding to schools, hospitals, and roads.

“It touches every aspect of our life, the way we work, to all of the quality of life things that make Appalachian special.”

The Census takes minutes to complete. Ball said completing it has huge regional impacts.

“We’re no longer talking about millions, we’re talking about hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars over the next decade,” added Ball.

On September 30, door-to-door Census taking will end. That is also the last day for people to respond online or by phone.

“This is an opportunity to be able to provide the information to say hey, our community, our county, our region is worth the investments of federal dollars, of state dollars,” said Ball.

The Census only asks for basic information. Ball said this gives governments an accurate county of people in households which helps local communities plan for the future.

“To do something to bring a new opportunity to the region, you know every single time, you know we’re going to go back to this snapshot that is being taken right next for the next decade,” added Ball.

To complete the 2020 Census over the phone you can call 844-330-2020 or by visiting online.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Lexington restaurant emphasizes outdoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions continue

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The menu of restrictions for restaurants and bars is constantly changing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

WATCH | Moms bring awareness to gun violence in Lexington

Updated: 35 minutes ago
After losing her son to gun violence three years ago, Deana Howard made it her mission to bring awareness to the crime.

News

Lexington restaurant emphasizes outdoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sedona Taphouse has rented a tent to expand its outdoor dining area.

News

Families speak out against gun violence at site of new memorial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Dozens of people gathered to raise awareness of gun violence.

Sports

Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
Morikawa closed with a 64. That’s the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years.

Latest News

Sports

Power 5 conferences talking about postponing fall football

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Big Ten presidents are ready to pull the plug on their fall sports season.

Sports

Art Collector wins Ellis Park Derby, earns Kentucky Derby points

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.02 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, one death Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 425 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 34,982 cases.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern on the rise

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Our typical August pattern returns to the forecast with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances

News

“Big Tip Challenge” helps struggling servers during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
'The Big Tip Challenge' calls for people to tip restaurant servers far beyond what's expected.