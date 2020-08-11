Beshear cancels appearance at event, says he and first lady aren’t feeling well

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear canceled an early afternoon news conference after reporting he and the first lady weren’t feeling well.

He did not describe their symptoms, but his office said he wouldn’t attend the event out of “an abundance of caution.”

The governor’s office released this statement:

“This morning the first lady and the governor began not feeling well, and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing today’s 1 p.m. news conference.”

No word about the governor’s 4 p.m. COVID-19 news conference.

