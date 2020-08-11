Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching More Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very nice evening taking shape with pleasant temps and dry weather. The pattern continues to be favorable for additional clusters of storms to work across Kentucky and surrounding areas. Once into next week, another deep trough tries to lock in across the eastern half of the country.

Today will find just a scattered shower or storm behind the main line that exits early this morning. Temps are in the tropical range with western Kentucky feeling the worst of the humidity.

Just some isolated action is possible this weekend with lots of dry hours showing up. The storms look to pick it up early next week as a deep trough looks to drop back into the region.

The Ensembles have been hinting at this for a while. Now the operational models are latching on to this setup. Some of the recent runs of the GFS are going all in on a solid shot of cool air next week. Get ready for a fall feel!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.