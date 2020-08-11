COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 testing location will open in Lexington soon and a previous one will reopen.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday that free COVID-19 tests will soon begin at Tates Creek High School. In addition, testing is returning to the Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus on Newtown Pike.

This week, the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be stationed outside Tates Creek High School, 1111 Centre Parkway.

People who want to be tested at Tates Creek should enter the campus via Milano Road.

Testing will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, August 13; 12-8 p.m., Friday, August 14; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, August 15. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is also coming back to the Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, through Kroger Health.

Starting next week, testing will be available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Testing is available for anyone, 18 years or older, and an appointment is required. This location will be open for at least two weeks.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory, which administers testing at Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program locations, is offering tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested but is not required, to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Free testing also continues at Consolidated Baptist Church and Southland Christian Church, both Bluewater sites.

Drive-up and walk-up testing are available at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. Testing is available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary, and testing is available for anyone.

Drive-thru testing is available at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Again, no appointment is necessary.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue until they run out of test kits. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Finally, those looking to be tested can also contact their healthcare provider. Most are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

