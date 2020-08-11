Gov. Andy Beshear reports 562 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, eight deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officials are giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear canceled his 4 p.m. news conference after it was announced earlier in the day that he and the first lady weren’t feeling well. His office says he is feeling better now and will resume his press conferences on Wednesday.

“I wanted to start by letting you know that both my family and I are OK. We’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after a real scare. And I want to thank everybody out there who sent their thoughts and their prayers,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear reported 562 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 35,793 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.87 percent positivity rate.

“That is a number that is just too high to do a number of things we want to do,” Gov. Beshear said. “It means it’s just not safe at this moment to do a number of things that we’re working toward. But I’m committed, I’m committed to getting our kids back in school in a safe manner.”

There were eight reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 783.

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 86-year-old man from Grant County; a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 54, 65 and 84, and two men, ages 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 60-year-old man from Ohio County.

Of the newly reported cases Tuesday, 18 were from children ages five and younger.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 711,017 coronavirus tests performed in the state and at least 8,819 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“This thing is real, it’s out there. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to fight it,” the Governor said. “While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure we’re not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship.”

