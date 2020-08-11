Advertisement

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID cases in Lexington, total passes 4K

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 47.

The new cases from Monday bring the county’s total to 4,044.

MORE: Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, July 15 and July 19
  • 67 cases, July 26

The current official state totals are 35,254 cases and 775 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

