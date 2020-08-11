Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances will continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will move closer to Kentucky and spark more storms.

Rounds of showers are not finished with us just yet. We will probably see a few more shots today and especially tomorrow. The cold front will barely get into Kentucky, but that is enough to keep these storms going for a few days. It will stretch out and become stationary across Kentucky. That means the unsettled weather will continue!

Storms will stay right on track with the old front. It keeps everything going and rolling along for a few more days. It will sit like this until we reach the weekend. That is when we will finally get another big push of organized storms to roll through the area.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

