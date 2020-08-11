Advertisement

Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19

At Laurel Heights in London, they say they currently have zero cases of the virus. Infection disease specialists Sarah Alonzo told us that they believe they are taking all the right precautions.
At Laurel Heights in London, they say they currently have zero cases of the virus. Infection disease specialists Sarah Alonzo told us that they believe they are taking all the right precautions.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Nursing homes were among the first places to institute restrictions back in March

In Laurel County, health leaders say cases have been spiking and there is always the concern for long-term care facilities.

At Laurel Heights in London, they say they currently have zero cases of the virus. Infection disease specialists Sarah Alonzo told us that they believe they are taking all the right precautions.

Alonzo said they did have two cases earlier, but both were from staff members who contracted the virus in other places and they were then isolated.

“We were able to catch them very early in the game, so, these employees at the first sight of exposure,” Alonzo said. “So, we were able to get them out and test them and when they tested positive, they were out of the facility.”

Alonzo says all the staff members wear masks and some wear face shields. She says she believes they are doing everything the CDC says and are having success with that.

Laurel Heights is allowing visitors again, but only outside and the resident and visitor are separated by plexiglass and kept 10 feet apart.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Parents, students hold rally in Madison County to push for in-person classes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The school year is getting closer and school districts are trying to figure out how to start school safely.

Regional

Scott County pushes back in-person classes to October

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky school districts are having to make adjustments following an announcement by Governor Andy Beshear.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID cases in Lexington, total passes 4K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances will continue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front will move closer to Kentucky and spark more storms.

News

No parties, more virus testing: UofL students, staff prepare for unconventional return to campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jerrica Valtierra
UofL will offer three different testing sites for students, faculty, and staff. President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi says she hopes people on campus make an effort to get tested if they suspect they have the virus.

News

Bullard partners with Toyota to increase production of PPE

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Toyota helps Bullard increase production capacity for PPE like face shields, respirators, and hoods.

State

The Breakdown with Stephen McCauley, Superintendent Paris Independent Schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
In three weeks, students will go back to school, but it will be unlike any first day of school.With the threat of COVID-19 school leaders are facing some tough decisions on how their students and staff should attend school this fall. On Monday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear recommended that all Kentucky schools push back the start of in-person learning until September 28th and proceed with virtual learning to start the school year.

News

Business owners fear revenue losses from 2020 football season plans

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
College football fans look forward to the fall season all year long. But this year may leave many disappointed.

News

Lexington bar owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new rules, curfew

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday Governor Beshear announced a curfew for restaurants and bars. One bar owner in Lexington shares how he's dealing with keeping his business afloat during this new normal.