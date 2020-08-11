Madison County seeing spike in COVID cases

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - While some Madison County parents are calling for in-person classes, the county is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The health department is reporting 82 cases in the last three days. They now have 768 cases.

After 31 new coronavirus cases in one day, Madison County Health Department leaders have a warning for the community, saying if people don’t start social distancing again, the numbers are only going to get worse.

The Department’s Public Information Officer, Kelley McBride, says people are still hanging out in large groups, not wearing masks and not following social distancing guidelines.

McBride says people also aren't self-quarantining for as long as they should be after being exposed to someone who tested positive.

“A few days later, you could go to a gathering, say on day eight,” McBride said. “Then, a couple days later, on day 10, you could become symptomatic and at that point, you may have spread COVID-19 to someone else, at another gathering.”

McBride says if you're told you've been exposed to the virus, you should quarantine yourself for at least two weeks, even if you test negative for the virus within the first few days after the exposure.

She says you may have gotten tested too early, and won’t actually start experiencing the symptoms until a few days to more than a week after your exposure to the virus.

McBride wants to remind people the health department is doing contact tracing. They’ll notify you if you may have been exposed to the virus and they’ll need to know anyone you were around if you test positive.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.