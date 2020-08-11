Mayor Gorton names Higgins-Hord to 6th District council seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton named a replacement for the 6th District councilmember on Tuesday.

Gorton named Lisa Higgins-Hord, a University of Kentucky administrator with experience working with groups throughout the community, the new councilmember.

Higgins-Hord will fill out the term of Angela Evans, who stepped down from the council in July to pursue a graduate degree at Princeton University.

David Kloiber, who is running for the 6th District seat without opposition, will be an “excellent Councilmember for the 6th District, but right now timing is critical. We all know, this is not a moment to be wasted,” Gorton said.

