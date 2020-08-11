Lexington Police Department working to expand body camera program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday that the city’s police department is working to expand its body-worn camera program to include all sworn personnel, and some civilian employees.

A press release from the mayor’s office says the Urban County Council gave preliminary approval to a federal grant application that would help the department in purchasing more equipment.

“Body-worn cameras are essential. They are a tool every police officer needs,” Gorton said in a press release. “It’s expensive, but it’s money well spent.”

LPD first began equipping officers assigned to enforcement functions with body-worn cameras four years ago.

According to the mayor, deployment has increased since then, and now includes enough equipment for 430 officers across several units. Lexington has an authorized strength of 633 police officers.

The latest funding request is for $135,250 from the Justice Assistance Grant program and would help Lexington police with providing body-worn cameras to the remaining officers.

Urban City Council is expected to give the grant request two readings and final approval Thursday, Aug. 13. If approved, the grant would aid in covering additional equipment costs for the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year.

“Our department recorded more than 300,000 body-worn camera videos last year,” Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a press release. “As this technology has become more normalized, body-worn cameras are something that the public and officers have come to expect. We are working to meet those expectations by equipping all sworn officers, including myself.”

