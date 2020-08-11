Advertisement

Mid-South Conference schools postpone Divisional football games to spring 2021

The Bluegrass Division includes Georgetown College, University of Pikeville, Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson and Campbellsville University
(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced Tuesday that two of its three divisions have postponed football divisional games to the spring of 2021.

The Bluegrass Division, which includes Georgetown College, University of Pikeville, Cumberlands and Campbellsville University, as well as the Appalachian Division, have postponed play to the spring, while the Sun will go ahead with the divisional schedule organized earlier this summer when the NAIA announced games could start on Sept. 12.

With each decision, leadership committees individually granted the member institutions the authority to decide on any non-conference games or scrimmages in the fall.

The national organization moved the NAIA Football Championship Series to the spring on July 31. Once dates are set for the playoffs, the MSC schedule for the Appalachian and Bluegrass will be announced.

Monday it was announced that men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball would play conference games in the spring with the institutions being allowed to decide on non-conference games and scrimmages in the fall.

