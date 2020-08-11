Number of COVID cases going up in Lexington at more rapid rate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, health officials announced cases of COVID-19 have passed 4,000 in Lexington.

Cases have been rising in Lexington, and they’re doing so at a more rapid rate than what we saw early on.

As of Tuesday, Lexington now sits at 4,044 cases and 47 people have died. It took 95 days for the county to reach 1,000 cases. It then took about a month to get another thousand. Then, in about half that time, to reach 3,000.

The length of time it took to go from three to four thousand cases was just 13 days.

The University of Kentucky has also been testing all students, som that’s part of the reason we’re seeing more test results out of Lexington. Although, it’s important to note the number of students testing positive for COVID is low.

There are also more cases out of the detention center, 59 inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

