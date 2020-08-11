Advertisement

Police asking for help in case involving woman found dead in Georgetown baseball dugout

Back in February, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead inside the dugout of a baseball field at Suffoletta Park in Georgetown.
Back in February, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead inside the dugout of a baseball field at Suffoletta Park in Georgetown.(Georgetown Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Georgetown are asking for your help in connection with a death investigation.

Back in February, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead inside the dugout of a baseball field at Suffoletta Park in Georgetown.

It was reported at the time that a visitor at Georgetown Cemetery noticed the woman lying in the fetal position on a bench in the dugout. The coroner said Powell likely died about a day and a half earlier.

He also said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation into Powell’s death is still ongoing.

Police are asking for information from anyone who knows what happened or may have been with Powell just before her death.

Tips can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. All tips and information are kept confidential.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name.

CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.

