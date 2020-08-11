Police asking for help in case involving woman found dead in Georgetown baseball dugout

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Georgetown are asking for your help in connection with a death investigation.

Back in February, 27-year-old Brittany Powell was found dead inside the dugout of a baseball field at Suffoletta Park in Georgetown.

It was reported at the time that a visitor at Georgetown Cemetery noticed the woman lying in the fetal position on a bench in the dugout. The coroner said Powell likely died about a day and a half earlier.

He also said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation into Powell’s death is still ongoing.

Police are asking for information from anyone who knows what happened or may have been with Powell just before her death.

Tips can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. All tips and information are kept confidential.

