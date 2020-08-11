Advertisement

Scott County pushes back in-person classes to October

Kentucky school districts are having to make adjustments following an announcement by Governor Andy Beshear.(WRDW)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky school districts are having to make adjustments following an announcement by Governor Andy Beshear.

Monday, he recommended that schools wait until September 28 for in-person classes.

In Scott County, schools were slated to start August 26, but now that start date has been pushed to September 8.

School officials say they moved the start date to give teachers more time to prepare since many were planning for in-person instruction.

The district has planned to offer both virtual learning and in-person classes, but due to Governor beshear’s recommendation, all Scott County schools will now start virtually.

“I think yesterday’s announcement really put a pin in the calendar of when we were going to all go virtual,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “I think a lot of people expected everybody to be all virtual at some point, so we’ve been planning for that all summer long.”

Hub says virtual instruction will come in a variety of ways. It will include teachers holding zoom sessions and students downloading classwork from Google Classroom.

We talked to one student who was hoping to see her classmates in person this fall.

“It’s kind of upsetting and frustrating that I don’t get a normal senior year like the class of 2020, but going virtually kind of makes it easier to start applying for scholarships,” said senior Keiana Slaughter, Scott Co. High School.

In-person classes will start on October 12.

School officials say they will continue to work closely with the local health department on how students can safely return to school.

