SEC reaffirms position concerning football in the fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a day when the Big Ten and Pac 12 football conferences postponed its football seasons to the spring, the SEC has doubled-down on its deliberate approach to moving toward playing football in the fall.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference will continue to further refine its policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as it monitors developments around COVID-19.

