SEC reaffirms position concerning football in the fall

The conference will continue to further refine its policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as it monitors developments around COVID-19.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. (Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a day when the Big Ten and Pac 12 football conferences postponed its football seasons to the spring, the SEC has doubled-down on its deliberate approach to moving toward playing football in the fall.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference will continue to further refine its policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as it monitors developments around COVID-19.

