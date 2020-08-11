SEC reaffirms position concerning football in the fall
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On a day when the Big Ten and Pac 12 football conferences postponed its football seasons to the spring, the SEC has doubled-down on its deliberate approach to moving toward playing football in the fall.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference will continue to further refine its policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as it monitors developments around COVID-19.
