Shooting in Perry County leaves woman dead

A woman is dead following a shooting in Perry County Tuesday morning.
By TJ Caudill
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BONNYMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a shooting in Perry County early Tuesday morning.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Mill Ridge Road in the Bonnyman community around 6 a.m.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office pronounced Amber Combs, 57, of Bonnyman dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said no arrests are expected at this time, though the investigation into the shooting is expected to be presented to a Perry County grand jury next month.

No other information on the shooting was released.

