The Breakdown with Stephen McCauley, Superintendent Paris Independent Schools

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) -In three weeks, students will go back to school, but it will be unlike any first day of school.

With the threat of COVID-19 school leaders are facing some tough decisions on how their students and staff should attend school this fall.

On Monday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear recommended that all Kentucky schools push back the start of in-person learning until September 28th and proceed with virtual learning to start the school year.

In the Paris Independent School district, students had the option of learning online or returning to in person classes, but that all changed with Governor Beshear's announcement Monday.

Stephen McCauley, school superintendent at Paris Independent was the guest on Monday's edition of Breaking Down the News.

McCauley says his district had plan A, B and C all the way to Z on what could happen this school year.

He says his district has been preparing for sudden changes and for them the health and well-being of the students and staff in the school system will always come first.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.