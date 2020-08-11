Advertisement

The Breakdown with Stephen McCauley, Superintendent Paris Independent Schools

By Amber Philpott
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) -In three weeks, students will go back to school, but it will be unlike any first day of school.

With the threat of COVID-19 school leaders are facing some tough decisions on how their students and staff should attend school this fall.

On Monday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear recommended that all Kentucky schools push back the start of in-person learning until September 28th and proceed with virtual learning to start the school year.

In the Paris Independent School district, students had the option of learning online or returning to in person classes, but that all changed with Governor Beshear's announcement Monday.

Stephen McCauley, school superintendent at Paris Independent was the guest on Monday's edition of Breaking Down the News.

McCauley says his district had plan A, B and C all the way to Z on what could happen this school year.

He says his district has been preparing for sudden changes and for them the health and well-being of the students and staff in the school system will always come first.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Business owners fear revenue losses from 2020 football season plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
College football fans look forward to the fall season all year long. But this year may leave many disappointed.

News

Lexington bar owner reacts to Gov. Beshear’s new rules, curfew

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday Governor Beshear announced a curfew for restaurants and bars. One bar owner in Lexington shares how he's dealing with keeping his business afloat during this new normal.

News

Virtual learning “will be much better” than NTI, say Madison County Schools leaders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
A lot of districts in the state are starting their school year online. Kentucky’s two largest - Jefferson County and Fayette County - will go virtual this fall and more than a dozen other districts are following their lead.

News

Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle

Updated: 6 hours ago
A trip to Costco isn’t complete without a visit to the food court. This summer, Costco shopper even their dogs with the Costco Food Court Dog Toy Bundle.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear recommends schools wait until Sept. 28 for in-person classes; announces new bar and restaurant guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the state.

Lexington

UK releases new results of student COVID-19 testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The University of Kentucky has released data of student COVID-19 testing.

Lexington

Nearly 60 inmates positive for COVID at Lexington’s Community Corrections

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Nearly 60 inmates at Lexington’s Community Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Continue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Storm clusters continue to dive in from the northwest.

Lexington

Ribbon cutting held for new affordable housing development in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Mayor Linda Gorton was on hand to officially open a new housing development in Lexington.

State

Ky. education officials closely watching COVID-19 developments as new school year approaches

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Another group of state educators met to discuss plans to start the school year.