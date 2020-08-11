Advertisement

Why the stock market continues to rise amidst a recession

A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange from Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange from Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.(WIBW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The stock market fell by 34% in less than a month from the middle of February into early March. Just as quick, the stock market saw the fastest 20-day rise in the entire 100-year history of trading. Many have questioned how can the stock market continue to rise while the country and the whole world is dealing with a recession. Independent retirement planning advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined the newscast to help make sense of the justified pricing in the stock market.

“Right now there are several factors helping the seemingly inflated market valuations. The Fed continues to pump money into the stock market as they have shown they are willing to do whatever it takes to keep some sense of balance and order in a world with little of either,” Smith says. “They have also promised to keep interest rates suppressed for as long as this pandemic justifies which really helps areas like durables and consumer housing.”

As high schools continue to report cases, universities cancel fall sports and airlines plan for layoffs on October 1st, Smith cautions the worst may still not be over.

“We are living in a cancel culture right now. The positive is that the death rate has dropped significantly as the case rate has risen but we are seeing every day that events, sports, and even outdoor activities like children using playgrounds are getting canceled or roped off and are not allowed to be used,” Smith says. “There comes a point where the stock market and small businesses can longer shrug off operations at 25% or even 50%. Don’t be surprised if a second drop occurs if we don’t pull out of this pattern soon.”

Four companies are quickly working to get a vaccine in mass production to the world but it’s unlikely any will be ready before the end of the year, leaving the stock market with an uneasy bubble feeling for the near future. To learn more about this financial news topic visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a financial planning question for Rob, send an email to Info@SWDgroup.com

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Money Matters

Parents and children opting out of schools for ‘learning pods’

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
When the coronavirus pandemic began hitting the United States with full force in early March, many did not consider the pandemic would stretch into the new school year,

Money Matters

Governor Beshear tightens restrictions, halts restaurant industry re-opening

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says the decision to pull back is a crushing blow to the food and beverage industry.

Money Matters

What a second stimulus package may look like

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “kids, jobs and a vaccine” will be a top priority in the next stimulus package.

Money Matters

Financial shortfalls ahead if schools go online learning only?

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT
To talk about the economic destruction that could be caused by an online-only learning environment for Kentucky is independent fiduciary financial advisor Rob De Lessio of Strategic Wealth Designers.

Latest News

Money Matters

Second economic stimulus coming? Here’s what may be in it for you

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this past week that he expects a package to be approved by the end of the month.

Money Matters

End of travel as we know it? Airbnb CEO says yes, financial advisor says no

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
This past week CEO Brian Chesky of Airbnb, the worldwide travel website for renting private homes said travel will "never, ever go back to the way it was pre-COVID." Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers says the virus likely won't change the industry in the longterm.

Money Matters

Financial fallout if Coronavirus cancels college football

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
Financial Fallout if Corona Cancels College Football

News

Lexington restaurant reopens with a fresh experience

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Grace Finerman
We know that restaurant owners faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully many spots have opened back up, and one well-known Lexington restaurant owner is trying something new to give diners a fresh experience.

Money Matters

Social Security to run out faster due to Coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
In 2021, social security for the first time ever will cost more to payout than the income brought in from those in the workforce.

Money Matters

Money Matters: Is there a recession?

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
WKYT News at 4:30 PM