Advertisement

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A witness captured the heart-stopping, dramatic video on camera as a man wearing a parachute slams into the 19 News studios located at Chester and East 12th Street in downtown Cleveland.

Patrick O’Shea witnessed the rescue by Cleveland Firefighters, “I’ve heard of people base jumping sure, but not off of my apartment building. You could tell the man was in pain, he was just sitting there holding on, trying to wait it out because help was on the way.”

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said a group of four people were base jumping, which is the act of going off tall buildings or hilltops with a parachute.

The victim whose name is not being released originally told Cleveland Police Officers on the scene that they jumped from a plane, but witnesses say the group jumped from the roof of The Luckman apartment building.

The first three landed safely in the park, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The last one to jump had his parachute get caught in a wind gust on his way down, according to Lt. Norman.

“I’m sure it wasn’t their first time doing it. It just kind of got unfortunate, a little bit unlucky and got stuck,” O’Shea said.

The man had a broken leg and was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, but witnesses say they think he’s lucky because this could have ended far differently.

“Oh absolutely, if that parachute didn’t get stuck on the building he would have just kind of hit the wall and dropped. That wouldn’t have been pretty,” O’Shea said.

Lt. Norman said his parachute ended up landing on top of the 19 News station, which is directly across the street, causing him to dangle about 40 feet in the air.

Cleveland Fire crews were able to use a ladder to untangle him from the parachute.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Detectives plan to investigate to confirm where the group jumped from, and if it was The Luckman, how they gained access to the roof.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Storms leave widespread damage in Chicago-area

Updated: moments ago
|
Severe storm system with winds reaching 100 mph damages the Chicago area.

Regional

Parents, students hold rally in Madison County to push for in-person classes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The school year is getting closer and school districts are trying to figure out how to start school safely.

Regional

Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Regional

Scott County pushes back in-person classes to October

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky school districts are having to make adjustments following an announcement by Governor Andy Beshear.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|

National

Derecho brings strong winds, heavy rain to Iowa

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Heavy rain and strong winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a powerful storm known as a derecho rolls through.

State

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

National Politics

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

National

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Coronavirus

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.