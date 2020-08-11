Advertisement

WTA players adjust to new normal in first event since March

The WTA Tour returned to action for the first time since at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington
Marie Bouzkova upset Johanna Konta Photo by WTA/Jimmie48
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The WTA Tour returned to action for the first time since at the inaugural Top Seed Open, the first event in the U.S. It featured a significantly subdued competitive atmosphere without spectators and a sprinkling of officials around center court. A smattering of claps replaced the usual loud applause on points, though players’ grunts on returns seemed more amplified. Practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is important, and easily practiced. Top-seeded Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams will begin play Tuesday.. 

