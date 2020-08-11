WTA players adjust to new normal in first event since March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The WTA Tour returned to action for the first time since at the inaugural Top Seed Open, the first event in the U.S. It featured a significantly subdued competitive atmosphere without spectators and a sprinkling of officials around center court. A smattering of claps replaced the usual loud applause on points, though players’ grunts on returns seemed more amplified. Practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is important, and easily practiced. Top-seeded Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams will begin play Tuesday..

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)