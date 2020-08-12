Advertisement

Against governor’s recommendation, Williamstown Ind. Schools plan to start in-person classes

By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Williamstown Independent Schools called it a quote, “courageous decision,” by the board to allow in-person classes to start later this month, going against the governor’s recommendation.

Governor Beshear said earlier this week that all school districts should wait until September to begin in-person learning, but it’s not an order or mandate.

Williamstown Independent Schools will allow parents to decide how their students will learn this semester, but the district could be challenged by the Kentucky Board of Education.

In a meeting earlier this week, the board said it would meet with the district’s school board officials in hopes of reaching a different outcome.

If not, they warn that the Governor or the Board of Education could legally require schools to close.

WKYT spoke with some people in Williamstown who agree with the district’s decision to move forward.

“I’m very proud of them,” says parent Erika Niemeier. “I think it’s a really brave and bold move, and I think that - being a very close knit community here - I think that all the parents that have their children in Williamstown schools, I think that they can trust and know that they’re doing the absolute best to keep the children safe.”

The Grant County School District hasn’t made a decision on how it will move forward.

The board is expected to release its plan at a meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Currently, Grant County has reported a total of 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

